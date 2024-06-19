Primary surplus reached €1.6 bln in January-May

Greece’s primary budget surplus stood at 1.6 billion euros in the five-month period January-May compared to €2.9 billion in the same period last year.

According to the Bank of Greece, the central government cash balance recorded a deficit of €537 million compared to a deficit of €1.92 billion in the corresponding period of 2023.

During this period, regular budget revenue amounted to €25.272 billion, compared to €23.117 billion in the corresponding period of last year. Regular budget expenditure amounted to €23.676 billion, from €24.629 billion in January-May 2023.