ADMIE reports increased reveneues for first quarter of 2024

The Independent Power Transmission Operator (ADMIE) showed a significant increase in its fundamentals in the first quarter of the year, according to the results announced on Tuesday.

In particular, total revenues amounted to 109.8 million euros, marking an increase of 16.8% compared to the first quarter of 2023, while earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to €82.2 million (from €70 million in the first quarter of 2023).

Net profit stood at €36.9 million compared to €29.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, up 25.1%. Investments fell to €97.2 million from €148.7 million last year, while net borrowing also fell to €904.4 million from €950.5 million on December 31.