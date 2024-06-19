Deputy Finance Minister calls for increased investments following reforms

Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis emphasized at the EU General Affairs Council of cohesion policy ministers that reforms must accompany investments to improve regional competitiveness.

The meeting was held on Tuesday in Luxembourg. The session focused on linking the cohesion policy with the EU’s ongoing Strategic Agenda for 2024-2029 and addressing new priorities for a safer, more competitive and more democratic Europe.

Papathanasis highlighted the cohesion policy’s role in the EU’s new strategic priorities, including strengthening its strategic autonomy, enhancing competitiveness in the new international landscape and adapting to the dual challenges of digital and green transitions.