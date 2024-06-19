ECONOMY

Deputy Finance Minister calls for increased investments following reforms

Deputy Finance Minister calls for increased investments following reforms
[AMNA]

Deputy Minister of National Economy and Finance Nikos Papathanasis emphasized at the EU General Affairs Council of cohesion policy ministers that reforms must accompany investments to improve regional competitiveness.

The meeting was held on Tuesday in Luxembourg. The session focused on linking the cohesion policy with the EU’s ongoing Strategic Agenda for 2024-2029 and addressing new priorities for a safer, more competitive and more democratic Europe.

Papathanasis highlighted the cohesion policy’s role in the EU’s new strategic priorities, including strengthening its strategic autonomy, enhancing competitiveness in the new international landscape and adapting to the dual challenges of digital and green transitions.

Investments

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Theodorikakos lays out development policy goals
ECONOMY

Theodorikakos lays out development policy goals

Startups draw $60 mln in May
BUSINESS

Startups draw $60 mln in May

Capital Link to launch investment webinars
ECONOMY

Capital Link to launch investment webinars

Minister highlights Greece’s prospects as data hub
ECONOMY

Minister highlights Greece’s prospects as data hub

T-Bill yield drops to 3.34% in latest auction
ECONOMY

T-Bill yield drops to 3.34% in latest auction

Greece lags greatly in productive investments
GREEK ECONOMY

Greece lags greatly in productive investments