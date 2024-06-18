ATHEX: Stocks post rebound on gains abroad

ECONOMY STOCKS

Buyers have finally reacted to recent pressure by sellers at the Greek stock market, and on Tuesday the benchmark recorded a notable rebound, moving away from the 1,400-point level it had dangerously approached in previous days. The day’s rise was bolstered by the record highs on the US bourse the day before and the mild gains in other eurozone markets.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,422.32 points, adding 1.30% to Monday’s 1,404.11 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.21%, ending at 3,446.86 points.

The banks index outperformed with its 1.92% rise, on National advancing 3.24%, Alpha earning 1.57%, Piraeus grabbing 1.39% and Eurobank climbing 0.98%. Ellaktor soared 5.11%, Titan Cement jumped 3.45%, PPC rose 3.10%, Cenergy Holdings augmented 2.58%, Aegean Airlines collected 2.25% and Autohellas fetched 2.08%.

In total 67 stocks boasted gains, 27 took losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 109.3 million euros, up from Monday’s €93.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.53% to 165.03 points.

Stocks

