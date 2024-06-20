ECONOMY

Ten-year bond reopened, attracting big interest

Ten-year bond reopened, attracting big interest
[AMNA]

There was considerable investor interest during an auction for reopening a 10-year Greek government bond held on Wednesday.

The Greek state was asking for 200 million euros and the offers submitted amounted to €727 million, with a coverage ratio of 3.64. The bonds reach maturity on June 15, 2034, with an interest rate of 3.375%.

According to a Public Debt Management Agency announcement, the amount accepted was €200 million and the uniform yield was 3.56%, up from 3.51% during the auction on May 22.

Investments

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Deputy Finance Minister calls for increased investments following reforms
ECONOMY

Deputy Finance Minister calls for increased investments following reforms

Theodorikakos lays out development policy goals
ECONOMY

Theodorikakos lays out development policy goals

Startups draw $60 mln in May
BUSINESS

Startups draw $60 mln in May

Capital Link to launch investment webinars
ECONOMY

Capital Link to launch investment webinars

Minister highlights Greece’s prospects as data hub
ECONOMY

Minister highlights Greece’s prospects as data hub

T-Bill yield drops to 3.34% in latest auction
ECONOMY

T-Bill yield drops to 3.34% in latest auction