Ten-year bond reopened, attracting big interest

There was considerable investor interest during an auction for reopening a 10-year Greek government bond held on Wednesday.

The Greek state was asking for 200 million euros and the offers submitted amounted to €727 million, with a coverage ratio of 3.64. The bonds reach maturity on June 15, 2034, with an interest rate of 3.375%.

According to a Public Debt Management Agency announcement, the amount accepted was €200 million and the uniform yield was 3.56%, up from 3.51% during the auction on May 22.