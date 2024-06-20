ECONOMY

Greece reaffirms commitment to EU maritime safety initiatives

Greece reaffirms commitment to EU maritime safety initiatives
A view of the Natura-protected Ananes islets off the coast of Milos.

Shipping and Island Policy Minister Christos Stylianides reiterated Greece’s steadfast support for the EU’s efforts to modernize the EU legislative framework for maritime safety, during an EU transport ministers meeting held on Tuesday in Luxembourg.

He also underlined that Greece is a strong supporter of the need to ensure the resilience of the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), so that it can continue to respond effectively to modern demands and challenges.

Regarding the issue of carbon leakage due to the avoidance of European ports and the obligations of the European Emissions Trading System (ETS), the minister reiterated Greece’s steady support for the European Commission’s initiatives aimed at decarbonizing shipping.

He also underlined the importance of collective actions to mitigate the possible effects of the implementation of the directive on the competitiveness of both European ports and European shipping as a whole.

EU Environment

