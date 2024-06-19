ATHEX: Moderate rise for index at Athinon Ave

Blue chips at Athinon Avenue on Wednesday maintained their rising course that had started on Tuesday, though the majority of stocks finished the day with losses, on a day of reduced turnover, partly due to the national holiday in the US (Juneteenth). Banks outperformed for a second day in a row, while investors will be watching Terna Energy on Thursday as its general meeting may offer some much anticipated news on stake shifts.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,426.20 points, adding 0.27% to Tuesday’s 1,422.32 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.25%, ending at 3,455.44 points.

The banks index advanced 0.76%, as Eurobank improved 1.61% and National fetched 1.14%, while Alpha gave up 0.26% and Piraeus eased 0.06%. Motor Oil increased 3.65% and Ellaktor earned 2.02%, whereas Titan Cement fell 2.50%, and Autohellas parted with 1.53%.

In total 41 stocks recorded gains, 62 posted losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 92.8 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €109.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.09% to close at 164.88 points.