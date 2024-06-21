Simplifying M&A framework to bolster the economy

Business mergers and acquisitions are a catalyst for the Greek economy, leading actors on the business scene, government officials and representatives of the academic community told the Mergers & Acquisitions Summit held on Wednesday at the Athens Concert Hall, organized by Kathimerini’s Money Review website.

During the conference, Minister of National Economy and Finance Kostis Hatzidakis announced the further simplification of the framework for corporate transformations, as well as the provision of tax incentives and increased grants from the NSRF and the Development Bank for mergers and investments in research and innovation.