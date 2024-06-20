Further breaks are planned

The government will reduce social security contributions by half a percentage point from January 2025 and another half unit before the end of its four-year mandate, National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said at the conference of finance directors titled “The Modern CFO: Strategy, Innovation, Leadership,” organized by KPMG on Wednesday.

At the same time, Hatzidakis linked the tax reductions to the fight against tax evasion and the measures that have been taken, such as the interconnection of cash registers with POS, as well as the presumptive way of taxing self-employed professionals.

The minister also presented the government’s economic policy blueprint, which is based on six pillars: reduction of non-salary costs and taxation, in order to strengthen the international competitiveness of businesses and the economy; strengthening and improving the functioning of the financial system so that businesses have access to finance; use of the Recovery Fund and NSRF funds; growing businesses through mergers and acquisitions and supporting innovation; utilization of public assets through the adoption of a new governance model for the Superfund and its subsidiaries and the establishment of an investment fund; and the necessary fiscal stability.