ECONOMY CYPRUS

Nicosia gives cost subsidies more time

Nicosia gives cost subsidies more time

The Cypriot cabinet approved a proposal on Wednesday by Finance Minister Makis Keravnos to extend measures aimed at compensating for the living costs of Cypriot households. Government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis announced the decision following the cabinet meeting.

The ministers decided to extend a staggered subsidy on electricity consumption for billing months from July to October 2024. This measure applies to domestic, commercial and industrial consumers, covering electricity bills up to the end of October. For vulnerable consumers, the subsidy will cover 100% of the increase in electricity prices.

The extension, costing 12 million euros, will benefit 400,000 households and 100,000 businesses. Additionally, the cabinet extended the zero VAT rate on basic items until the end of September, a measure costing €11 million.

Letymbiotis highlighted the government’s “responsible fiscal policy,” which has led to successive upgrades by foreign rating agencies and made Cyprus an attractive investment destination. This “prudent management” allows for targeted measures that significantly improve citizens’ daily lives, argued the spokesperson.

Cyprus Inflation Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Zero VAT can’t prevent Cyprus hikes
INFLATION

Zero VAT can’t prevent Cyprus hikes

Meat prices soar by up to 29% in Cyprus
INFLATION

Meat prices soar by up to 29% in Cyprus

Cyprus growth forecast revised upward
CYPRIOT ECONOMY

Cyprus growth forecast revised upward

Cyprus trade deficit drops by €708 mln
CYPRIOT ECONOMY

Cyprus trade deficit drops by €708 mln

Cyprus GDP grows
ECONOMY

Cyprus GDP grows

Nicosia tackling child poverty
CYPRUS

Nicosia tackling child poverty