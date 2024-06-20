Nicosia gives cost subsidies more time

The Cypriot cabinet approved a proposal on Wednesday by Finance Minister Makis Keravnos to extend measures aimed at compensating for the living costs of Cypriot households. Government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis announced the decision following the cabinet meeting.

The ministers decided to extend a staggered subsidy on electricity consumption for billing months from July to October 2024. This measure applies to domestic, commercial and industrial consumers, covering electricity bills up to the end of October. For vulnerable consumers, the subsidy will cover 100% of the increase in electricity prices.

The extension, costing 12 million euros, will benefit 400,000 households and 100,000 businesses. Additionally, the cabinet extended the zero VAT rate on basic items until the end of September, a measure costing €11 million.

Letymbiotis highlighted the government’s “responsible fiscal policy,” which has led to successive upgrades by foreign rating agencies and made Cyprus an attractive investment destination. This “prudent management” allows for targeted measures that significantly improve citizens’ daily lives, argued the spokesperson.