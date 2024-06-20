Rosemont Pharmaceuticals acquires Pharma-Data

UK-based Rosemont Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a leading company in the development, production and distribution of pharmaceuticals in liquid form for over 50 years, has acquired Greek private research and development company Pharma-Data, the Leeds-headquartered industry announced on Thursday.

Pharma-Data, based in Lavrio, southeast Attica, specializes in research and development of value-added pharmaceutical products for Europe and the US, and has its own R&D design laboratory in Athens which is certified in terms of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) by Greece’s National Medicines Organization (EOF).

The company also provides development, dossier drafting, technology transfer, licensing and regulatory services on a global basis.

There was no publication of the amount of the transaction.

The UK company stated that this acquisition further enhances Rosemont’s already extensive in-house product development capability, while also enhancing Rosemont’s capacity to develop other dosage forms and slow-release oral liquids.

Howard Taylor, CEO of Rosemont, said: “The acquisition of and access to Pharma-Data is both exciting and important for Rosemont Pharmaceuticals. Firstly, it reinforces our commitment to develop innovative, patient-centred medicines for patients who cannot swallow tablets, and secondly, it is Rosemont’s first step toward expansion through international subsidiaries beyond the UK. Everyone at Rosemont is looking forward to working with the team in Greece.”

For his part, Giannis Psarrakis, CEO of Pharma-Data, said: “We are thrilled to join the Rosemont family! We strongly believe that this acquisition seals our efforts to provide high-quality, value-added medicines, and will lead to numerous synergies, ensuring that both Rosemont and Pharma-Data will always focus on new therapeutic approaches. We look forward to this new era and working closely with our new colleagues!”