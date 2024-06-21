Staikouras: Gov’t supports taxi sector

Making the reduced VAT rate for taxis – from 24% to 13% – permanent, as announced by the National Economy and Finance Ministry, “proves the government’s willingness to actively support the sector of taxi drivers,” Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras said on Thursday.

The measure for a lower VAT had been temporarily introduced in June 2020, he said. At the same time, Staikouras said, the Infrastructure and Transport Ministry is implementing a generous program called “Green Taxi,” subsidizing up to 40% of the (pre-VAT) value of a new taxi, with the maximum subsidy reaching 22,500 euros. This will allow a renewal of the taxi fleet.

“The sum of all these government initiatives provides the taxi sector with the opportunity to support its economic activity under better terms, and improve its competitiveness, upgrading the services it offers passengers,” he added.