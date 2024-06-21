New gas power plant to begin trial operation this summer

The new natural gas power plant being developed by a joint company of Motor Oil and GEK Terna is expected to be put into trial operation in the summer, while its commercial operation is expected by early fall, Motor Oil sources said in the context of the general meeting of shareholders. The new unit has a capacity of 877 megawatts and a cost of 375 million euros.

Referring to RES, the same sources said that most of the units available to the group (mainly wind) have contracts with guaranteed compensation, while the new photovoltaics being developed are linked to “green” power purchase agreements (PPAs) and are exempt from energy cuts that the RES channel into the system during periods of excess production.