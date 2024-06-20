ATHEX: Helleniq Energy and Motor Oil pay the price

The government announcement of the 33% levy on the excessive earnings of refineries had a direct effect on the share prices of both Motor Oil and Helleniq Energy, impacting the rest of the market too. However, GEK Terna and its subsidiary Terna Energy benefited on the latter’s sale to Masdar, on a day of significantly increased turnover at Athinon Avenue.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,421.71 points, shedding 0.31% from Wednesday’s 1,426.20 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.22%, ending at 3,447.91 points.

The banks index dropped 1.16%, as Piraeus parted with 1.80%, Alpha fell 1.55%, National gave up 1.34% and Eurobank eased 0.24%.

Motor Oil declined 3.36% and Helleniq Energy shrank 2.87%, while PPC rose 2.10%, Jumbo fetched 1.75%, GEK Terna grabbed 1.44% and Terna Energy improved 0.89%.

In total 46 stocks showed gains, 53 suffered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 159.4 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €92.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.18% to close at 165.17 points.