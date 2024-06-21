The Ilisian, a ‘monument of the 21st century’

The Greek economy will benefit by 1.25 billion euros over a five-year period from the development and operation of the new integrated urban destination at the former Hilton Hotel in Athens, as a result of the €340 million investment by Ionian Hotel Enterprises.

The new name of the complex is The Ilisian, as revealed at a presentation at the construction site by the president of TEMES and main shareholder of Ionian Hotel Enterprises, Achilles Constantakopoulos, in the presence of the prime minister.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his wish that The Ilisian will become a monument of the 21st century, as the Hilton was a monument of the 20th century.