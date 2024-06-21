ECONOMY BUSINESS

The Ilisian, a ‘monument of the 21st century’

The Ilisian, a ‘monument of the 21st century’

The Greek economy will benefit by 1.25 billion euros over a five-year period from the development and operation of the new integrated urban destination at the former Hilton Hotel in Athens, as a result of the €340 million investment by Ionian Hotel Enterprises.

The new name of the complex is The Ilisian, as revealed at a presentation at the construction site by the president of TEMES and main shareholder of Ionian Hotel Enterprises, Achilles Constantakopoulos, in the presence of the prime minister.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his wish that The Ilisian will become a monument of the 21st century, as the Hilton was a monument of the 20th century. 

the-ilisian-a-monument-of-the-21st-century0

Business Tourism Athens

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ideal cinema to become an Athenian culture hub
BUSINESS

Ideal cinema to become an Athenian culture hub

Athens mayor clashes with hoteliers
ECONOMY

Athens mayor clashes with hoteliers

Athens establishes energy poverty office to safeguard vulnerable citizens
ECONOMY

Athens establishes energy poverty office to safeguard vulnerable citizens

Foreign visitors grade Athens
TOURISM

Foreign visitors grade Athens

Athens tourism’s record year
TOURISM

Athens tourism’s record year

Athens hotels head for record occupancy
TOURISM

Athens hotels head for record occupancy