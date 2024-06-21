Sklavenitis expanding in Cyprus

Sklavenitis Cyprus has announced the integration of Papantoniou Supermarkets into its network. This move strengthens Sklavenitis’ presence in Cyprus, bringing its total number of stores to 27, while retaining 769 jobs.

Sklavenitis Cyprus said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with the Papantoniou family to incorporate its stores into its network. With this addition, Sklavenitis Cyprus reaffirms its commitment to retail development and confidence in the Cypriot economy’s prospects.

This integration ensures more consumers have access to a wide variety of premium products at the lowest market prices, alongside top-notch service. The retention of 769 jobs underscores the company’s commitment to its workforce.

The deal is subject to approval by the Competition Commission and is expected to be finalized within the next few months.

Papantoniou Group announced it has concluded the agreement with Sklavenitis Cyprus, aligning with their shared vision and values. This collaboration is seen as an ideal continuation for the chain, ensuring a dynamic and successful future for stores, customers, partners and employees.