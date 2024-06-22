ECONOMY

EIB should help strengthen EU defense, says Greek FinMin

EIB should help strengthen EU defense, says Greek FinMin
[Reuters]

Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis insisted on Friday that it is necessary for the European Investment Bank (EIB) to take on a greater role in strengthening the defense capability of Europe.

Speaking during the meeting of the EIB Board of Governors, Ecofin and the Eurogroup in Luxembourg, he said, “The negative developments in the global geopolitical scene have made it imperative to increase Europe’s defense capability. The Security and Defense Action Plan adopted last May is a first step and we should now focus on its swift implementation – keeping the door open for further initiatives should the need arise.”

The EIB Board of Governors approved the New Strategic Charter 2024-27, which foresees, among others, the opening of lines of credit to companies active in the defense sector. The definition of “dual use” products was reviewed, which will make it easier to finance infrastructure that also serves military purposes.

Defense Economy EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mitsotakis, on Canadian TV, touts ‘rather impressive’ economic comeback
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis, on Canadian TV, touts ‘rather impressive’ economic comeback

Defense Ministry signs contract with ETME
ECONOMY

Defense Ministry signs contract with ETME

Turkish military training plane crashes, kills two soldiers, ministry says
NEWS

Turkish military training plane crashes, kills two soldiers, ministry says

Defense minister meets with Chicago Council of Global Affairs
NEWS

Defense minister meets with Chicago Council of Global Affairs

Dendias visits Kalolimnos military outpost as part of two-day tour
NEWS

Dendias visits Kalolimnos military outpost as part of two-day tour

French ask to borrow air defense system
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

French ask to borrow air defense system