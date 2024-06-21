ATHEX: Bourse ends week with small gains

Despite the disappointment from MSCI’s failure to include Athinon Avenue in its “watch list” for upgrading to “developed markets,” and despite the drop of the banks index, the benchmark of the Greek bourse ended Friday with small gains, adding to the weekly rise it has managed ahead of the long weekend. The June triple witching sent turnover soaring to its highest level of the last three weeks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,424.04 points, adding 0.16% to Thursday’s 1,421.71 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.22%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.15%, ending at 3,453.22 points and the banks index contracted 0.43%. Titan Cement earned 3.20% while EYDAP fell 2.99%.

Quest Holdings exited the blue chip index with a 1.51% decline, since from Tuesday it will be replaced by Athens International Airport.

In total 46 stocks recorded gains, 59 sustained losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 242.4 million euros, up from Thursday’s €159.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.27% to close at 165.61 points.