Fair taxation is key for the gov’t, spokesperson says

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis commented on Friday on the taxation of refineries announced by the National Economy and Finance Ministry on Thursday, saying the measure was “genuine” and not “communications-led” – unlike the proposals of the opposition – since the government had the data that was needed to calculate what the excess profits would amount to.

Speaking in an interview broadcast on Skai Television, he also stressed that “fair taxation is the key and the redistribution of this money to people is the essence, not big talk and punitive policies.”

He criticized the opposition’s stance on economic issues as irresponsible and said its promises were not measured for their cost, while highlighting reductions in taxes, such as VAT on takeaway and delivered coffee or taxi services.

Marinakis also touched on the new tax measures for freelance workers, saying it was an issue of fair taxation and fighting tax evasion, noting that cases where business owners were declaring less income than workers on minimum wage could not continue.