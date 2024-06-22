New app by the tax administration

Users of myAADEapp, the official mobile app of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), now have direct access to their income tax applications, cleared tax statements, and tax owed through the upgraded version available through the Google Play Store and the App Store (Apple).

The new version has been improved and enriched with new features. Mobile devices that already have the myAADEapp will be updated automatically via the iOS and Android Stores via a prompt to users’ cellphones.