H&M claims technical problem led to non-transmission of receipts

Retail multinational H&M attributes the non-transmission of hundreds of thousands of receipts to the relevant electronic platform of the tax administration to a technical problem.

That problem has so far cost the company fines totaling 485,500 euros, a 48-hour lockout at five of its stores and of course negative publicity. It has not been ruled out that other violations will be found, since the same problem has probably affected the tax electronic mechanisms at other stores of the company in Greece, so the overall behavior of the chain will now be probed.

From the data sent to MyData, the company says it has paid additional VAT of €600,000 in recent years.