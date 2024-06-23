Metlen’s OCPG units in the UK

Metlen, the Athens-listed group formerly known as Mytilineos, has met the challenge of transporting the bulky equipment needed to develop its three open-cycle power generation units it is building in the UK, ensuring operations continue smoothly.

Each of the three units has received a Siemens Energy SGT5-4000F gas turbine weighing 332 tons, a generator weighing 327.5 tons and a transformer weighing 222 tons. The nine loads, according to the company’s announcement, were to be delivered via the UK road network to each of three locations: Hirwaun in Wales, Eye in Suffolk, and Millbrook in Bedfordshire.

The longest and most complicated delivery was the route that carried the parts to Millbrook. A 79-mile journey from the port of Tilbury in Essex to the Millbrook generating station, crossing some of the busiest roads in the UK, sometimes crossing junctions and residential areas at walking speed.

The delivery of these components required an extensive program of communication and coordination, which involved working with emergency services, local authorities, traffic services, government agencies and other key stakeholders.