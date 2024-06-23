ECONOMY BUSINESS

Metlen’s OCPG units in the UK

Metlen’s OCPG units in the UK

Metlen, the Athens-listed group formerly known as Mytilineos, has met the challenge of transporting the bulky equipment needed to develop its three open-cycle power generation units it is building in the UK, ensuring operations continue smoothly.

Each of the three units has received a Siemens Energy SGT5-4000F gas turbine weighing 332 tons, a generator weighing 327.5 tons and a transformer weighing 222 tons. The nine loads, according to the company’s announcement, were to be delivered via the UK road network to each of three locations: Hirwaun in Wales, Eye in Suffolk, and Millbrook in Bedfordshire.

The longest and most complicated delivery was the route that carried the parts to Millbrook. A 79-mile journey from the port of Tilbury in Essex to the Millbrook generating station, crossing some of the busiest roads in the UK, sometimes crossing junctions and residential areas at walking speed.

The delivery of these components required an extensive program of communication and coordination, which involved working with emergency services, local authorities, traffic services, government agencies and other key stakeholders.

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
H&M claims technical problem led to non-transmission of receipts
TAXATION

H&M claims technical problem led to non-transmission of receipts

BoC stakes about to go up for grabs
CYPRUS

BoC stakes about to go up for grabs

The Ilisian, a ‘monument of the 21st century’
BUSINESS

The Ilisian, a ‘monument of the 21st century’

Simplifying M&A framework to bolster the economy
CONFERENCE

Simplifying M&A framework to bolster the economy

Sklavenitis expanding in Cyprus
BUSINESS

Sklavenitis expanding in Cyprus

Rosemont Pharmaceuticals acquires Pharma-Data
BUSINESS

Rosemont Pharmaceuticals acquires Pharma-Data