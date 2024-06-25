Tax authorities to maintain details for over a century

The new Taxis online platform of the tax administration which will start to be built in the coming months, will maintain taxpayer data for more than three generations.

The memory of the tax office will go back a century, concerning data such as the movements of bank accounts, real estate, income, debts, shares etc, as everything related to the profile of the taxpayer will be preserved.

Although the tax authority’s right to audit a taxpayer reaches five years and under certain conditions up to 10 or 15 years, the tax administration wants to know, for example, how a property was acquired, how it was transferred, who got it, what happened to assets abroad and where they are today.

According to plans, the new Taxis, as it appears from the announcement, will be online with banks, the Land Registry, the police, the Antioney Laundering Authority, GEMI, EFKA, KEAO, courts, etc.

The old Taxis, on which all state applications were built during the recent crises (pandemic, energy) has reached its end, as it can no longer meet the technological needs of the new era.

The tender for the construction contract is ongoing and the closing date for the submission of bids is Thursday, June 27, with bids to be opened on July 4. The project’s budget is 131.55 million euros including value-added tax.

However, the winning bidder must meet all the requirements set by the tax administration and, most importantly, be able to interface with public and private services, as well as with foreign organizations.

The old file of the tax office, the paper one, which is in the tax offices to be gradually abolished, will also be transferred to the new system.

In the tender proclamation it is specifically emphasized that the winning bidder of the tender “provides the technological conditions for long-term preservation (for more than 100 years) of the tax register data by archiving the oldest data, with the possibility of searching and retrieving. At the same time, the historicity of data and changes is maintained: Record keeping, files with data changes (registrations, amendments, deletions, etc.), so that it is possible to recover the picture of the taxpayer corresponding to any time from the registration in the tax register.”