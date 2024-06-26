Aegean is once again ‘Best Regional Airline in Europe’

Aegean Airlines has won the title of “Best Regional Airline in Europe” at the World Airline Awards 2024, for a 13th consecutive year and the 14th overall in its 25 years of operation.

It also held the second position among the best airlines in “World’s Best Regional Airline 2024” and the third position in the ranking for “Best Airlines in Southern Europe 2024.”

Dimitris Gerogiannis, Aegean’s CEO, commented: “On our 25th anniversary, we are proud and honored to be named the Best Regional Airline in Europe at the Skytrax 2024 World Airline Awards. This 14th win in this category, and our 13th consecutive year, is a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of our entire team. It is a truly remarkable achievement for us in such a competitive and challenging industry. As we celebrate this anniversary, we are more committed than ever to enhancing our services and providing our passengers with high standards of service and hospitality. Thank you to all our loyal customers and my colleagues for making this success possible.”