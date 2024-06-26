Tourism Min and embassies collaborate to address visitor issues

A meeting of representatives from the Ministry of Tourism and foreign embassies was held last Friday at the ministry to exchange ideas on the most common issues faced by foreign visitors.

The discussion focused on ways to address these issues more effectively through collaboration between the relevant Greek authorities and foreign diplomatic and consular missions in Greece.

The meeting was organized in cooperation with the Embassy of Belgium, which currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union.

During the meeting, representatives of foreign diplomatic and consular authorities were introduced to the application mAiGreece recently launched by the ministries of Tourism and Digital Governance to provide immediate assistance to visitors in multiple languages.

It offers information such as contact details for hospitals, police departments and embassies as well as direct connection to the emergency number 112.

More information about the mAiGreece application can be found at mintour.gov.gr/maigreece.