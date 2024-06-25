ATHEX: Benchmark eases further on bourse

Corporate dividends, French election concerns and the upcoming ending of the year’s first half led to a variety of trends among Greek stocks on Tuesday, after the long weekend. The course of prices was more affected by every individual stock and not by a general or sector-specific trend. The session also marked the debut of Athens International Airport in the blue chip index.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,420.06 points, shedding 0.28% from Friday’s 1,424.04 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.31%, ending at 3,442.49 points, though mid-caps expanded 0.46%.

The banks index declined 1.10%, as Piraeus dropped 2.57%, National fell 2.49% and Alpha eased 1.83%, while Eurobank advanced 1.33%. Motor Oil rose 3.54% and Cenergy Holdings earned 3.18%, as Titan Cement lost 5.39%, GEK Terna shied 2.47% and Autohellas parted with 2.40%.

In total 43 stocks boasted gains, 62 posted losses and 14 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 155.4 million euros, down from last Friday’s €242.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.27% to close at 163.50 points.