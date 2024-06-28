ECONOMY CONSTRUCTION

Attica road projects take priority for Infrastructure Ministry

[Intime]

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport is opening the debate on the execution of new major projects in Attica.

Among them are the extensions of Attiki Odos (such as the western ringroad of Ymittos, the northward extension of Kymis Avenue etc), the construction of the Elefsina-Oinoi axis (to decongest Kifissos Avenue from the traffic between Central Greece and the Peloponnese) and some more.

As Minister Christos Staikouas explained, the attention of the ministry is going to turn to Attica, prioritizing the proposals for projects and needs. However, the ministry clarified that no immediate developments should be expected.

