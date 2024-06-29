Policing in areas tourists frequent

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni on Friday had a meeting with Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis, in which she raised a number of issues relating to effective policing in areas frequented by tourists, especially Athens, and the handling of the greater numbers of visitors.

Kefalogianni asked for an increase in police presence in central Athens and locations popular with tourists (archaeological sites, recreational venues, traditional areas).

She noted that Athens was now a year-round tourism destination and faced a series of complex issues relating to security and public order, which affected both residents and visitors to the city.

Among these, she noted the need to solve the traffic issues arising due to the increased numbers of visitors, especially near popular sights and central roads, proposing collaboration with local authorities and designated parking areas for tourist coaches and other vehicles.

Chrisochoidis briefed her on the Hellenic Police and Traffic Police planning relating to the handling of tourist traffic, with the two ministers agreeing on close collaboration between their ministries, with the establishment of a permanent channel of communications, for the faster and more effective handling of any issues that may arise.