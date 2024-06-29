ECONOMY

OTE general assembly marks chairman Michael Tsamaz’s fairwell

OTE general assembly marks chairman Michael Tsamaz’s fairwell
File photo.

With a quorum of 80.87%, the general assembly of Athens-listed group OTE was held on Friday, the last under the chairmanship of Michael Tsamaz, who is leaving the group after 14 years.

Tsamaz was particularly emotional in his message to the shareholders, declaring that he was proud of the course of OTE since his first day at the helm of the largest telecommunications provider in Greece.

He gave a brief account and then declared confidence in his replacement, Kostas Nebis, who is taking over the reins of the group from Monday.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
VAT gap remains very high
TAXATION

VAT gap remains very high

Shift in homeownership trends in Cyprus
CYPRIOT ECONOMY

Shift in homeownership trends in Cyprus

BoG is worried about prices
GREEK ECONOMY

BoG is worried about prices

OECD commends Greece on reforms against corruption
GREEK ECONOMY

OECD commends Greece on reforms against corruption

Higher salaries have stagnated
GREEK ECONOMY

Higher salaries have stagnated

FDI declined 36% last year
INVESTMENTS

FDI declined 36% last year