OTE general assembly marks chairman Michael Tsamaz’s fairwell

With a quorum of 80.87%, the general assembly of Athens-listed group OTE was held on Friday, the last under the chairmanship of Michael Tsamaz, who is leaving the group after 14 years.

Tsamaz was particularly emotional in his message to the shareholders, declaring that he was proud of the course of OTE since his first day at the helm of the largest telecommunications provider in Greece.

He gave a brief account and then declared confidence in his replacement, Kostas Nebis, who is taking over the reins of the group from Monday.