ATHEX: Bourse up 8.6% in January-June

Greek stocks posted a moderate rebound at the end of a week that overall showed a decline. The benchmark had a promising start to the day, but buyers soon ran out of fuel and most stocks had to settle for only a small recovery after three consecutive days of price declines. The session also brought to a close a month when the main index conceded 1.93%, and the year’s first half when the bourse enjoyed growth amounting to 8.59%.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,404.26 points, adding 0.27% to Thursday’s 1,400.43 points. On a weekly basis it declined 1.39%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.31%, ending at 3,401.83 points. The banks index also advanced 0.31%, primarily thanks to Alpha jumping 4.17% and Piraeus climbing 0.35%, while Eurobank gave up 1.41% and National slipped 0.21%. Aegean rose 3.64% and PPC collected 3.02%.

In total 57 stocks obtained gains, 41 suffered losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 140 million euros, up from Thursday’s €127.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.68% to close at 160.98 points. 

Stocks

