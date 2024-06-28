Launch of new bridge for Greek-Chinese exchanges of all forms

The Chinese Embassy in Athens hosted on Friday the launching event of the Sino-Hellenic Information Post (S.H.I.P.), a new platform designed to promote Greek-Chinese business and cultural relations and facilitate the mutual understanding of the two cultures, while offering information and insight in Greek and Mandarin.

Powered by Chinese news agency Xinhua and supported by private funds as well, parent company Aegean Times is promising to render SHIP the point of reference for all forms of exchange between the Greek and the Chinese as well as a source of trustworthy information for the two countries’ media.

Aegean Times General Manager Leo Zhu explained at the event that this new platform is addressing Greek companies and individuals alike, saying that “S.H.I.P. is looking for ways to become your reliable partner.”

“S.H.I.P. sets sail in the vast sea today,” he said next to a video projection of a vessel crossing the blue waters of the sea, which as he said is one of things linking the Greeks and the Chinese.

The Chinese embassy’s Minister Counselor Lai Bo described S.H.I.P. as “a new economic information platform, offering more and practical information in a simple and different way, aimed to enhance Greek-Chinese cooperation.

The venture’s website (www.agtship.com) aspires to become a one-stop shop for Greeks wishing to be informed about news about China, about business opportunities in that country, about how to go about visiting, exporting or investing in the world’s second most populous market, and about all forms of cultural exchange.

At the same time it will constitute an information portal for Mandarin speakers who wish to know all about Greece, from politics and economy to travel, food and customs.