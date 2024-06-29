ECONOMY TOURISM

Air traffic keeps growing, contributing to delays

[Reuters]

Airport traffic this month has resembled the peak of the summer season (end of July to beginning of August).

The increased air traffic is revealed by the data of the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) for the period from June 17 to 23, during which Greece was among the 10 European countries with the strongest flight activity.

Compared to the previous week, the number of flights (arrivals and departures) per day increased by 4%, to 2,335, with Greece ranking seventh, based on air traffic growth.

The rising number of flights is reflected in the delay at which scheduled aircraft, private jets and helicopters depart.

