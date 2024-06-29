EU study: Greeks least satisfied with amount of leisure time 

Greeks are the least satisfied among their EU peers with the amount of of free time that is available to them, according to a 2022 Eurostat online publication that focuses on quality of life indicators published on Friday.

Based on a scale from 0 (not satisfied at all) to 10 (fully satisfied), Greece scored 5.5, compared with an EU average of 6.8 points. It was followed by Bulgaria (5.7) and Cyprus (6.2). Compared to 2018 when the previous survey was conducted, Greece’s score remained unchanged, but showed a significant drop from 6.1 points in 2013.

There were 11 EU countries which scored 7.0 points or more on overall satisfaction with the highest ones being in Finland (7.7), Denmark and Slovenia (both 7.5).

Data also show that in 2022, EU households without dependent children were more satisfied with their amount of leisure time (7.0 points) than households with children (6.4).

Examining the educational level, the study showed that the more educated (levels 5-8 of the International standard classification of education (ISCED)), the less satisfied people declared to be (6.6 points).

People with lower secondary education (levels 0-2) recorded a higher satisfaction level (6.9), followed by those with upper secondary and post-secondary non-tertiary education (levels 3-4), with 6.8 points.

Men and women showed the same level of satisfaction with the amount of their leisure time, averaging 6.8.