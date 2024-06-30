Forum on shipping decarbonization goes online

Hellas Liberty is a living monument of the “seed" that helped rebuild the Greek fleet after the Second World War. Now in in the port of Piraeus, the sole remaining 1940s ship in such condition came to Greece in 2008 thanks to the dedication shown by the late Captain Vassilis Konstantakopoulos, contributing financially to make this dream a reality. The Liberties were ships born in the midst of World War II. With a capacity of 10,000 ton they were designed in Britain and mass produced in the USA, on behalf of the Allies. Within four years approximately 2,720 ships were built. After the end of the war, the Greek shipowners who had donated their ships to the war effort -with most of them sinking-, in recognition of their contribution to the war, were given by the of the United States goverment the opportunity to buy 98 ships from the American government . Later, another 72 such ships were purchased by Greek shipping companies that thus sailed full speed ahead towards world supremacy.

