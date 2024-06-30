ECONOMY

Development minister holds talks with food industry representatives

Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos completed a series of contacts with representatives of supermarkets, the food industry and multinational distributors of food in Greece on Friday, after meeting successively with leaders from the Federation of Hellenic Food Industries and the Union of Supermarkets in Greece. 

According to a ministry statement, discussion focused on issues related to the businesses and the market, and both sides agreed to make every possible effort to reduce price inflation in foods in order to make them more affordable for consumers. 

Theodorikakos underscored the need for more cooperation between the state, consumers, consumer organizations, independent authorities and healthy entrepreneurship, to support the average family and bolster social cohesion.

Economy Inflation

