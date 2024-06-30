Greece to become ‘unique global tourism power,’ says minister

A new bill introduced to Parliament will bring the country closer to the dream of “establishing Greece as a global tourism power that is unique for its multifaceted tourism offer and the viable development of destinations and the tourism product,” Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni told the Standing Committee on Production and Trade on Friday.

Titled “Supporting tourism infrastructure and tourism education, upgrading the framework of the exercise of the tour guide profession and timeshare rentals, regulations for tourism agencies, and other regulations to support tourism,” the minister said the bill is being introduced during a time of positive messages and distinctions for Greek tourism.

As an example, she said that Greece became one of the 10 most popular destinations globally, while this year is already showing a strong dynamic in terms of revenues and arrivals.

However, she added, “we are at a point where it is critically important to safeguard the conditions allowing tourism to bring long-term benefits to the national economy and to local communities.”

To this end, the minister added, “we are opening a new chapter for Greek tourism that focuses on the quality development of tourism. In this new effort, we build on the existing dynamic and utilize all of the comparative advantages of our country. We are planning and implementing policies and actions today for Greek tourism in the decades to come.”