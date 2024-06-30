ECONOMY

Greece to become ‘unique global tourism power,’ says minister

Greece to become ‘unique global tourism power,’ says minister
File photo.

A new bill introduced to Parliament will bring the country closer to the dream of “establishing Greece as a global tourism power that is unique for its multifaceted tourism offer and the viable development of destinations and the tourism product,” Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni told the Standing Committee on Production and Trade on Friday. 

Titled “Supporting tourism infrastructure and tourism education, upgrading the framework of the exercise of the tour guide profession and timeshare rentals, regulations for tourism agencies, and other regulations to support tourism,” the minister said the bill is being introduced during a time of positive messages and distinctions for Greek tourism. 

As an example, she said that Greece became one of the 10 most popular destinations globally, while this year is already showing a strong dynamic in terms of revenues and arrivals. 

However, she added, “we are at a point where it is critically important to safeguard the conditions allowing tourism to bring long-term benefits to the national economy and to local communities.” 

To this end, the minister added, “we are opening a new chapter for Greek tourism that focuses on the quality development of tourism. In this new effort, we build on the existing dynamic and utilize all of the comparative advantages of our country. We are planning and implementing policies and actions today for Greek tourism in the decades to come.”

Tourism Reimagine Tourism in Greece Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Theodorikakos lays out development policy goals
ECONOMY

Theodorikakos lays out development policy goals

Tsiaras: Primary sector is full of challenges
ECONOMY

Tsiaras: Primary sector is full of challenges

Focus on human resources, says Kerameus
ECONOMY

Focus on human resources, says Kerameus

European elections: The main issues for the next European leadership
EUROPEAN ECONOMY

European elections: The main issues for the next European leadership

Letta: A single capital market for cheaper financing
ECONOMY

Letta: A single capital market for cheaper financing

PM Mitsotakis reiterates criticism of multinational corporations
ECONOMY

PM Mitsotakis reiterates criticism of multinational corporations