Lime skates back into the Greek market

Lime’s electric scooters have returned to Greece four years after the withdrawal from the Greek market of the American company that provides micromobility services, that is, through small in size and weight vehicles suitable for densely populated urban centers.

That decision was a forced one due to the peculiar conditions of the pandemic that had minimized travel worldwide, with the company, at the time, stopping its lossmaking activity in a significant number of countries.

“The biggest challenge for this industry is showing profits,” Lime’s chief executive officer, Wayne Ting, who took over at the company’s helm in 2020, tells Kathimerini.

Lime, its CEO emphasizes, maintains a long-term investment plan for Greece where over time the people who will be related to the company’s activity will reach 100 and the company will invest 1 million euros in the long term.

“Greece is a very large market for us,” says Ting, noting that this is the 31st country Lime is involved in and the one with the highest growth rate in the eurozone. “We will gradually place around 800 electric scooters in Thessaloniki and 1,000 each in the Athenian Riviera and in Athens,” he says.