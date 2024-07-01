Nicosia’s new website on governance

The Cypriot government has launched a new website, www.diakivernisi.gov.cy, where citizens can stay informed about the implementation of the government’s initiatives. It was presented a few days ago by Deputy Minister to the President Irene Piki.

The website features a digital version of reports detailing the actions completed in the first year of the republic’s presidency. The presentation of the government’s work is organized around its four key pillars: Business, People, State and Planet, along with their respective political priorities.

Additionally, the site includes actions implemented after March 1, 2024, as well as the Annual Action Plan for each ministry, individually.

According to Piki, the website will publish all the decisions of the Council of Ministers. For approved projects that concern citizens, such as grants for purchasing electric cars, detailed information and application processes will be available on the site.

A significant feature of the new website is the presentation of statistics and information on various government policy issues. Another is the online platform Citizen’s Voice, which allows for two-way communication between citizens and the executive power.