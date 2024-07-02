Jobless rate drops to 10.6% in May

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Greece in May was 10.6%, compared to the upwardly revised 11.2% in May 2023 and the downwardly revised 10.7% in April 2024.

The number of unemployed persons amounted to 504,924, reduced by 21,707 persons compared with May 2023 (-4.1%) and by 11,472 persons compared with April 2024 (-2.2%).

The unemployment rate for women was 13.8%, down from 14.6% in May 2023, while for men it stood at 8.1%, down from 8.4% the previous year.

The unemployment rate per age group was 23.8% for those aged 15-24, down from 25.2% in May 2023, and dropped to 9.9% for those aged 25-74, down from 10.3%.

The number of employed people amounted to 4,249,074, increased by 53,313 people as compared with May 2023 (1.3%) and reduced by 63,083 persons compared with April 2024 (-1.5%).

The number of people outside the labor force – i.e. those under the age of 75 who neither work nor are looking for a job – amounted to 3,026,511, reduced by 54,608 people as compared with May 2023 (-1.8%) and increased by 72,256 compared with April 2024 (2.4%).