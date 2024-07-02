Extension announced for freelancers to link accounts with IRIS
The deadline for linking the professional accounts of freelance professionals and entrepreneurs with the IRIS instant payments system has been extended until August 31.
The instant payments system is a useful solution so that citizens pay no commission on electronic transactions and for freelancers and the self-employed to pay charges that are 50% lower on average than transactions using a POS terminal.
The process for linking an account is extremely simple and can be done by freelancers on their own, within a few minutes.