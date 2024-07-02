ECONOMY

Celestyal cruises unveils summer sale

On Monday Celestyal Cruises launched a new summer saving campaign, available on new bookings made until August 31.

The campaign features headline savings of up to 50% across their 2024, 2025 and recently launched 2026 and early 2027 programs.

For its new Arabian Gulf voyages, departing from November to March each season, Celestyal is offering early booking savings of up to 50% across its 2024 to 2027 sailings, with additional discounts of over 70% on select cabins.

The offer also includes further reductions of 30% on third and fourth guests sharing a cabin. Itineraries range from three to 14 nights and call at destinations including Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Bahrain, as well as lesser-known gems such as Sir Bani Yas Island, Fujairah, Muscat and Khasab.

