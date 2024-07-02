Fines on profiteering increasing fivefold

The Ministry of Development is increasing fines fivefold in case of violation of the legislation on the ceiling on the gross profit margin in a series of basic commodities, in an attempt to combat phenomena of profiteering.

At the same time, the ministry is extending until the end of 2024 some of the measures to combat high prices, which would have normally expired on June 30, as the prime minister himself had announced during his visit to the Ministry of Development a few days after Takis Theodorikakos took over its leadership.

The above is included in an amendment tabled on Monday by the minister of development.