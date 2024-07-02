ECONOMY INFLATION

Fines on profiteering increasing fivefold

Fines on profiteering increasing fivefold
[Intime]

The Ministry of Development is increasing fines fivefold in case of violation of the legislation on the ceiling on the gross profit margin in a series of basic commodities, in an attempt to combat phenomena of profiteering.

At the same time, the ministry is extending until the end of 2024 some of the measures to combat high prices, which would have normally expired on June 30, as the prime minister himself had announced during his visit to the Ministry of Development a few days after Takis Theodorikakos took over its leadership.

The above is included in an amendment tabled on Monday by the minister of development.

Inflation Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Development minister holds talks with food industry representatives
ECONOMY

Development minister holds talks with food industry representatives

Greedflation sweeps market
GREEK ECONOMY

Greedflation sweeps market

BoG is worried about prices
GREEK ECONOMY

BoG is worried about prices

Nicosia gives cost subsidies more time
CYPRUS

Nicosia gives cost subsidies more time

How much does feta cheese cost in Greece?
ANALYSIS

How much does feta cheese cost in Greece?

Examining costs farmers face
GREEK ECONOMY

Examining costs farmers face