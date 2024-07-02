ECONOMY

Uber Boat expands services to Athens, Corfu and Santorini

Uber Boat in Greece will expand its boat services from the island of Mykonos, where it launched last year, to Athens, Corfu and Santorini, allowing visitors to travel to beach clubs and reach remote locales, the company said.

According to Uber, data from the summer of 2023 show demand from international customers for Uber’s mobility services increased by about 55% last year in places such as Greece and Spain. Uber Boat lets users travel by speedboat upon request via the Uber app.

The company claims this strategy is an effort to address the robust demand stemming from tourism on the continent.

Similar services will be introduced in July in luxury tourist hotspots and large cities across Europe, such as “Uber Yacht” in Ibiza, Spain, “Uber Limousine” in Venice, Italy, and river cruises on the Seine in Paris to meet the explosive demand expected from the upcoming Olympics. [Reuters/ERT]

