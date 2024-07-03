Pythia is the new digital assistant for travellers

A woman rests on a bench while another helps cool her down with a hand fan, at the Acropolis in Athens, during a heatwave on June 12 that prompted authorities to close the site for five hours during the hottest part of the day. [PETROS GIANNAKOURIS/AP]

Marketing Greece, the association of tourism agencies and hoteliers promoting Greek tourism, said on Tuesday it had inaugurated a digital assistant on its travel platform Discovergreece.com, called Pythia.

The chatbot has been in operation for a few days, it said, and is provided to Discover Greece as a service by Matador Ventures. It includes affiliate links for hotel bookings (through a collaboration with WebHotelier), flight bookings (through Skyscanner), as well as activities bookings through Discovergreece.com’s Activities & Tours section.

It also interacts with the social media platforms WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram, and offers the option of speaking to a customer service representative.