ECONOMY

Pythia is the new digital assistant for travellers

Pythia is the new digital assistant for travellers
A woman rests on a bench while another helps cool her down with a hand fan, at the Acropolis in Athens, during a heatwave on June 12 that prompted authorities to close the site for five hours during the hottest part of the day. [PETROS GIANNAKOURIS/AP]

Marketing Greece, the association of tourism agencies and hoteliers promoting Greek tourism, said on Tuesday it had inaugurated a digital assistant on its travel platform Discovergreece.com, called Pythia.

The chatbot has been in operation for a few days, it said, and is provided to Discover Greece as a service by Matador Ventures. It includes affiliate links for hotel bookings (through a collaboration with WebHotelier), flight bookings (through Skyscanner), as well as activities bookings through Discovergreece.com’s Activities & Tours section.

It also interacts with the social media platforms WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram, and offers the option of speaking to a customer service representative.

Tourism Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece introduces digital helper app for tourists
ECONOMY

Greece introduces digital helper app for tourists

AI app for tourists to be unveiled next Monday
ECONOMY

AI app for tourists to be unveiled next Monday

Nicosia’s new website on governance
CYPRUS

Nicosia’s new website on governance

Meta pauses AI models launch in Europe due to Irish request
ECONOMY

Meta pauses AI models launch in Europe due to Irish request

Banks enter the era of GenAI
TECHNOLOGY

Banks enter the era of GenAI

Minister highlights Greece’s prospects as data hub
ECONOMY

Minister highlights Greece’s prospects as data hub