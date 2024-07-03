PPC contains rate hikes for July

Public Power Corporation’s green tariff for July rose 14% compared to June, versus a 22% increase in the wholesale price of electricity during the same period.

The main reason for the increase in wholesale prices, which is reflected to some extent in retail, is the increase in demand due to weather conditions and the increased participation of thermal units in covering the load, as well as the maintenance of relatively high international gas prices.

PPC’s green tariff for consumption of up to 500 kilowatt-hours per month is set at 13.557 cents per kWh compared to 11.898 in June.

Accordingly, the tariffs for higher consumption (over 500 kWh per month) are set at 14.385 cents per kWh from 12.642 and the reduced tariffs at 11.418 cents per kWh from 9.976 in June.

Despite the increase, PPC’s green tariff remains at lower levels than in January, when it stood at 13.635 cents up to 500 kWh, 14.595 for higher consumption and 11.155 cents at night.