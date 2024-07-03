ECONOMY

PPC contains rate hikes for July

PPC contains rate hikes for July
File photo.

Public Power Corporation’s green tariff for July rose 14% compared to June, versus a 22% increase in the wholesale price of electricity during the same period.

The main reason for the increase in wholesale prices, which is reflected to some extent in retail, is the increase in demand due to weather conditions and the increased participation of thermal units in covering the load, as well as the maintenance of relatively high international gas prices.

PPC’s green tariff for consumption of up to 500 kilowatt-hours per month is set at 13.557 cents per kWh compared to 11.898 in June.

Accordingly, the tariffs for higher consumption (over 500 kWh per month) are set at 14.385 cents per kWh from 12.642 and the reduced tariffs at 11.418 cents per kWh from 9.976 in June.

Despite the increase, PPC’s green tariff remains at lower levels than in January, when it stood at 13.635 cents up to 500 kWh, 14.595 for higher consumption and 11.155 cents at night.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Forum on shipping decarbonization goes online
ECONOMY

Forum on shipping decarbonization goes online

Helleniq Energy protests levy on refining companies
ECONOMY

Helleniq Energy protests levy on refining companies

Energean Oil has agreement approved
ECONOMY

Energean Oil has agreement approved

Alcazar energy launches wind farm project in North Macedonia
ECONOMY

Alcazar energy launches wind farm project in North Macedonia

Major blackout hits several western Balkan countries
ECONOMY

Major blackout hits several western Balkan countries

New gas power plant to begin trial operation this summer
ECONOMY

New gas power plant to begin trial operation this summer