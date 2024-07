This year’s summer sales will begin on Monday, July 8 and go on until August 31. Next Sunday, July 14, as on the first Sunday of every sales window, shops will be able to stay open, with the hours recommended by the Athens Traders Association being 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Shops must display the price of each commodity before and after the discount.

