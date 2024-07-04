Food inflation finally starts to ease

The European Union-harmonized consumer price index remained last month at 2.4% on an annual basis, the same level as in May, at least according to estimates Eurostat announced on Tuesday. This is the eighth lowest inflation among the eurozone member-states. The news is much better in terms of so-called food inflation, as the index in the group food-alcoholic beverages-tobacco stood at 1.3% in Greece in June from 2.4% in May.

Development Ministry sources said that this development is undoubtedly positive and added: “A constant goal of our policy is to increase the disposable income of citizens. We are working to de-escalate prices and reduce food inflation to zero and even negative levels. We continue to work toward lower prices on the shelves, with more money at the disposal of citizens.”

Nevertheless on a monthly basis the harmonized index recorded a 1% increase in June, which was the second largest in the eurozone, only behind Malta’s.

At the eurozone level, the largest price increase in June compared to June 2023 was in services, with the relative index standing at 4.1%, the same as in May.