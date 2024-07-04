Seaplane infrastructure agreement is signed

An agreement for the creation of waterdromes in Alexandroupoli and on the island of Samothrace was signed on Tuesday, Ellinika Ydatodromia (Greek Water Airports) has announced.

The agreement between Greek Water Airports (GWA) and the Evros Development Company SA is part of the Region of East Macedonia and Thrace’s strategic plan to develop its regional units, and follows similar agreements GWA has signed with local governments throughout Greece.

The company specializes in studying, constructing, licensing and operating waterdromes, and has assumed construction of 37 in total since the relevant law was passed.

GWA has provided the licensing of the first waterdrome in Greece at Kanistro in Kassandra, on the Halkidiki peninsula, and has already completed the approvals of waterdromes in Porto Heli, Ermioni, Lavrio, Kissamos on Crete, Kea, Erikoussa, Othoni and Mathraki.