Tourism’s sustainable development a priority

“The government is treating the sustainable development of Greek tourism as a major priority and targeted legislative initiatives that serve this strategy are necessary,” Minister of Tourism Olga Kefalogianni said to the competent committee of Parliament on Wednesday.

Kefalogianni presented data that proves the confidence of the global travel market in the Greek tourism product and shows the growing preference of travelers for Greek destinations, especially during the so-called shoulder season and winter months.

She noted that inbound travel traffic in the period January-April 2024 increased by 20.0% compared to the same period in 2023 – a year of historically high performance. Travel receipts also grew 22% in the same period.