More than 110 million euros invested in wind farms in 2024

Investments in wind farms totaling more than 110 million euros were connected to the grid during the first half of 2024, according to the Wind Energy Statistics announced by the Hellenic Wind Energy Association (ELETAEN).

Therefore, the power of the wind farms connected to the grid at the end of June 2024 reached 5,326 megawatts as 33 new wind turbines with a total output power of 96.9 MW were connected to the grid in the first half of 2024. This corresponds to an annual growth rate of 3.7%.

